Tsitsipas and Auger-Aliassime set up showdown in Dubai final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas stands between Felix Auger-Aliassime and a tour-leading third title this year at the Dubai Championships.

They will meet for the 10th time on tour in the final on Saturday. Tsitsipas leads 6-3 overall and has dominated their matchups since 2020 but they are 1-1 in finals.

If Tsitsipas wins against Auger-Aliassime in Saturday’s final, he will return to the top 10 for the first time since June.

No. 11-ranked Tsitsipas beat No. 47 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-4, without offering a break point in their semifinal on Friday.

“I feel extremely happy that I was able to avoid the drama today, and play good tennis,” Tsitsipas said after reaching his first hard-court final since 2023.

Appearing in Dubai for the first time since 2020, the Greek has achieved three consecutive Dubai finals. He fell in the deciders to Roger Federer in 2019 and Novak Djokovic in 2020.

No. 21 Auger-Aliassime overcame French qualifier and No. 77 Quentin Halys 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 for the second time in two weeks.

The Canadian has played four sets in every match this week, and turned this one midway through the second when he scrambled to a smash by Halys and flicked a cross-court winner to set up break point. He converted and dominated the rest of the way.

“We were both feeling a bit tired I think,” Auger-Aliassime said. “It was just (about) having positive self talk. When we’re having a tough day, just to have a pep talk and stay positive. I did that well and dug deep physically.”

He has already won in Adelaide and Montpellier this year and advanced to a third final in a season for the first time since 2022.

