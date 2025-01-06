Tschofenig takes Four Hills ski jumping title after veteran teammate Kraft short on final leap

BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria (AP) — Daniel Tschofenig has won the Four Hills ski jumping tournament decided on the final jump of the last competition in Austria. Stefan Kraft led the overall standings and was the first-round leader on Monday at Bischofshofen ahead of making the final jump of the competition. Kraft landed three meters short of Tschofenig’s technically excellent 140-meter jump and lost the chance to regain the Four Hills title 10 years after he last won it. Tschofenig took his first Four Hills title and Kraft dropped to third. Austria swept the podium with Jan Hörl second Monday and second in the overall standings.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.