Truex welcomes another shot at the Daytona 500, this one in the No. 56 his late father drove

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. is trying to win the Daytona 500 in his 22nd attempt. The 2017 Cup Series champion is driving a one-off race for Tricon Garage. He will be in the No. 56 Toyota, a number that now has more meaning for Truex. A day after Truex formally announced his entry into “The Great American Race,” his father died unexpectantly at age 66. Truex Sr. drove the No. 56 for much of his racing career, which included 15 starts in the second-tier Xfinity Series and 135 starts in the ARCA Series in the 1990s. Now, Truex Jr. will try to get it to victory lane in NASCAR’s premier event.

