Troy Vincent has made community service a priority after experiencing domestic violence as a child

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
FILE - Troy Vincent Sr., NFL executive vice president of football operations, speaks to the media at the NFL football owners meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Vincent realized as a teenager that serving the community was a priority in his life. He went on to have a successful NFL career after Miami drafted him in the first round in 1992, made five Pro Bowls as a cornerback and won the 2002 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award for community service along with the NFLPA Alan Page award. Vincent is a former president of the NFL Players Association and has worked for the league office since 2010, serving as executive vice president of football operations for more than a decade.

