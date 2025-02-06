Troy Vincent has made community service a priority after experiencing domestic violence as a child

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Vincent realized as a teenager that serving the community was a priority in his life. He went on to have a successful NFL career after Miami drafted him in the first round in 1992, made five Pro Bowls as a cornerback and won the 2002 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award for community service along with the NFLPA Alan Page award. Vincent is a former president of the NFL Players Association and has worked for the league office since 2010, serving as executive vice president of football operations for more than a decade.

