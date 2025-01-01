Trio score 15 each, No. 12 Kansas State women use 21-point run in 4th quarter to top Houston 74-55

HOUSTON (AP) — Temira Poindexter scored eight of her 15 points in the fourth quarter when No. 12 Kansas State used a 21-0 run to defeat Houston 74-55. Ayoka Lee and Jaelyn Glenn combined to shoot 13 of 18 and also scored 15 points each for the Wildcats, who have won nine straight. Houston’s Summer Bostock closed the third quarter with a three-point play to tie the game at 51 and Eylia Love gave the Cougars their only lead when she made a free throw a minute into the fourth quarter. Poindexter scored the next five points to kickstart the closing run. Houston missed their first 13 shots of the fourth quarter and went scoreless for seven minutes between Love’s free throw and another free throw from Peyton McFarland with 1:58 to go. Love scored 16 points for Houston.

