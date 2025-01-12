Trio helps Utah beat Oklahoma State 83-62, ending 4-game skid with first Big 12 Conference victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ezra Ausar had a season-high 21 points, sophomores Keanu Dawes and Jake Wahlin both scored a career-best 16, and Utah rolled past Oklahoma State 83-62 for its first Big 12 Conference victory. Ausar made 7 of 12 shots from the floor and 7 of 8 free throws for the Utes (9-6, 1-3), who snapped a four-game losing streak in their first season after leaving the Pac-12 Conference. Wahlin hit all five of his shots with three 3-pointers and all three of his free throws. Dawes buried 8 of 10 shots off the bench and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Bryce Thompson scored 16 on 7-for-13 shooting to lead the Cowboys (9-6, 1-3).

