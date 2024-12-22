Trio helps LSU pull away in second half to beat New Orleans 86-70

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Vyctorius Miller came off the bench to score 17, Cam Carter and freshman Corey Chest notched double-doubles and LSU pulled away in the second half to beat New Orleans 86-70. Miller made 6 of 10 shots with three 3-pointers for the Tigers (10-2), who improved to 8-0 at home. Carter finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Chest totaled 12 points and 10 boards for the first of his career. Dji Bailey pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds for LSU. Jordan Sears scored 10. James White had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double this season for the Privateers (2-9), who have lost five in a row — all on the road.

