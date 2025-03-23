Trio helps Chicago beat Whitecaps 3-1 for Fire’s first 3-match win streak on road since 2009

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored in the first minute, Philip Zinckernagel had an assist and his first career goal and Rominigue Kouamé played just eight minutes and scored in his debut as the Chicago Fire rallied to hand the Vancouver Whitecaps their first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory at BC Place on Saturday night.

Chicago has won three straight matches on the road for the first time since 2009.

Cuypers scored 53 seconds into the match to give the Fire (3-1-1) the lead. All five of Cuypers’ goals this season have come in the last four matches. Zinckernagel notched his second assist in his fourth career start and appearance.

Daniel Ríos pulled the Whitecaps (4-1-0) even in the 14th minute with his first goal in his first start and fourth appearance this season. Ríos scored 19 goals over four seasons with three previous clubs before joining Vancouver. Jayden Nelson had the helper on the score and has already collected a career-high four assists this season. The 22-year-old midfielder had three assists in 45 career appearances with Toronto FC.

Zinckernagel scored the winner unassisted in the 62nd minute.

Kouamé capped the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time after entering in the 87th minute. Maren Haile-Selassie notched his first assist this season and the 13th of his career in his third season.

Chris Brady totaled one save in goal for the Fire.

Yohei Takaoka saved two shots for the Whitecaps, who became the seventh team in league history to win four straight matches to begin the season.

Vancouver hadn’t allowed a goal in 231 minutes until Cuypers struck quickly.

The Fire posted a 3-1 victory in its last trip to Vancouver in 2022. The Whitecaps lead the series 7-4-3.

The Whitecaps travel to play Toronto FC on Saturday. The Fire will host CF Montreal on Saturday.

