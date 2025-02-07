Trey Mancini agrees to minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with Trey Mancini as the outfielder and first baseman attempts a comeback after sitting out all of last season. The 32-year-old has hit 129 career homers over a seven-year career that includes time with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. He hit a career-high 35 homers for the Orioles in 2019. Mancini missed the entire 2020 season after having surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon.

