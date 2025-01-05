Trey Lance starts at QB for Cowboys, 1st since he was still with Niners as No. 3 overall pick

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trey Lance has started at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders. It’s his first in the regular season since San Francisco’s third overall pick from the 2021 draft was still with the 49ers. The Cowboys were out of playoff contention going into their finale against the postseason-bound Commanders. Cooper Rush started the previous eight games after Dak Prescott’s season-ending hamstring tear. Lance was acquired by Dallas for a fourth-round pick last season after he lost the battle for the backup job in San Francisco. He played extensively this preseason.

