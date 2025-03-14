Trey Kaufman-Renn scores 30 and No. 20 Purdue beats USC 76-71 in Big Ten Tournament

By PHILLIP B. WILSON The Associated Press
Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, center right, drives into Southern California forward Josh Cohen (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn matched a career high with 30 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 28 seconds left, and No. 20 Purdue scored the final five points to beat Southern California 76-71 on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Boilermakers (22-10) trailed by 10 points in the first half, but they tied it by halftime and emerged from a back-and-forth second half thanks largely to Kaufman-Renn, who finished 12 of 20 from the field and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Purdue advanced to face No. 22 and second-seeded Michigan in Friday’s quarterfinals. The teams split this season, with each winning at home.

With USC (16-17) trailing by three in the closing seconds, Desmond Claude turned the ball over before the Trojans could attempt a tying 3-pointer. Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith made two free throws to finish the scoring with 3.6 seconds remaining. Smith had 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting and nine assists.

Claude led the Trojans with 18 points. Wesley Yates added 13.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans have the athletic skill and length to match up with most teams and pushed Purdue despite having played a double-overtime game the night before. On talent alone, this team should get an NIT bid.

Purdue: Despite struggling to defend taller, quicker players in the backcourt, the Boilermakers did just enough in the final moments. They had lost five of their previous seven.

Key moment

Kaufman-Renn made a layup with 5:14 left to tie the game at 67-all, and Purdue never trailed gain.

Key stat

Purdue made 15 of 23 free throws. USC was 10 of 14.

Up next

The Trojans await a possible NIT bid while the Boilermakers’ tournament run continues.

