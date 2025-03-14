Trey Kaufman-Renn scores 30 and No. 20 Purdue beats USC 76-71 in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn matched a career high with 30 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 28 seconds left, and No. 20 Purdue scored the final five points to beat Southern California 76-71 on Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Boilermakers (22-10) trailed by 10 points in the first half, but they tied it by halftime and emerged from a back-and-forth second half thanks largely to Kaufman-Renn, who finished 12 of 20 from the field and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Purdue advanced to face No. 22 and second-seeded Michigan in Friday’s quarterfinals. The teams split this season, with each winning at home.

With USC (16-17) trailing by three in the closing seconds, Desmond Claude turned the ball over before the Trojans could attempt a tying 3-pointer. Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith made two free throws to finish the scoring with 3.6 seconds remaining. Smith had 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting and nine assists.

Claude led the Trojans with 18 points. Wesley Yates added 13.

Takeaways

USC: The Trojans have the athletic skill and length to match up with most teams and pushed Purdue despite having played a double-overtime game the night before. On talent alone, this team should get an NIT bid.

Purdue: Despite struggling to defend taller, quicker players in the backcourt, the Boilermakers did just enough in the final moments. They had lost five of their previous seven.

Key moment

Kaufman-Renn made a layup with 5:14 left to tie the game at 67-all, and Purdue never trailed gain.

Key stat

Purdue made 15 of 23 free throws. USC was 10 of 14.

Up next

The Trojans await a possible NIT bid while the Boilermakers’ tournament run continues.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.