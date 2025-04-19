Trevor Story has 2 HRs, 6 RBIs to lead Red Sox to 10-3 win over White Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story went 3 for 4 with two homers and six RBIs, Hunter Dobbins pitched six strong innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 10-3 on Friday night.

Story had his 20th career multi-homer game. Both were three-run shots and came with Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman — the two players directly ahead of him in Boston’s lineup — on base.

Dobbins (2-0) allowed two runs — one earned — and four hits while striking out six in his second career big-league start. The right-hander didn’t walk anyone and didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit his first homer of the season for the Red Sox, winners of three straight, and Carlos Narvaez got his first career home run.

Former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi accounted for Chicago’s first run with a solo homer in the fourth. The White Sox managed six hits against Dobbins and two Red Sox relievers en route to their fifth straight loss.

White Sox starter Martin Perez (1-1) endured a long bottom of the first and was lifted after three innings due to left forearm soreness. Three of the four runs he allowed came on Story’s blast in the first inning.

The Red Sox activated Bregman from the paternity list before the game. The All-Star third baseman missed just one game.

Key moment

On the first pitch of his first at-bat, Story atoned for the popup he dropped in the top of the first inning with his fourth home run of the season. Boston had a 3-0 lead and never looked back on the way to opening a seven-game homestand with a win.

Key stat

Wearing their City Connect jerseys that features a color scheme done as a tribute to the Boston Marathon that takes place Monday, the Red Sox improved to 36-14 all-time when donning the yellow uniform tops.

Up next

White Sox RHP Shane Smith (0-1, 2.04) goes against Red Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (2-1, 1.38) on Saturday. Crochet took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the White Sox, his former team, last Sunday.

