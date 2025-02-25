Trevor Moore scores twice, Kings rally in 3rd period for 5-2 win over Golden Knights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore had two goals, Warren Foegele got the go-ahead score and the Los Angeles Kings rallied to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Monday night.

It was Moore’s second game this season with two goals. Four of the forward’s 10 goals have come in the last four games.

Joel Edmundson and Kevin Fiala also scored in the third period for the Kings, who are 14-1-1 in their last 16 games. Quinton Byfield had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots.

Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored in the second period for Vegas, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves.

The Kings trailed 2-1 after two periods, but Moore tied it 42 seconds into the third with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that went off the crossbar.

Foegele, who also had an assist, put a backhand past Samsonov at 8:31 of the third to give the Kings a 3-2 lead.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas continues to lead the Pacific Division but has dropped two of three against Los Angeles this season.

Kings: Fiala, who leads the team with 23 goals, has scored seven in his last six games.

Key moment

Edmundson gave the Kings some breathing room with 4:32 remaining on a snap shot from near the blue line.

Key stat

Kuemper had the second assist on Moore’s goal in the third period. It is the sixth assist in Kuemper’s 13-year career and his first since Nov. 8, 2023, when he was with the Washington Capitals.

Up next

The Golden Knights host Chicago on Thursday while the Kings host Vancouver on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.