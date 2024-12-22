Tre Donaldson leads No. 24 Michigan to 89-58 rout of Purdue-Fort Wayne

DETROIT (AP) — Tre Donaldson had 16 points and six rebounds to lead No. 24 Michigan to an easy 89-58 victory over Purdue-Fort Wayne at the Crisler Center. Michigan (9-3) needed less than 15 minutes to take a 20-point lead and led by 30 in the first minute of the second half. Vladislav Goldin added 13 points for the Wolverines, who had five players in double figures. Danny Wolf had four points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Jalen Jackson led all scorers with 27 points for the Mastodons (9-5), but Purdue-Fort Wayne didn’t have another scorer with more than six points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.