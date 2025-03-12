Travis Jankowski opts out of Cubs deal to sign minor league contract with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Travis Jankowski has agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox after opting out a minor league deal with the Cubs. Jankowksi signed with the Cubs on Feb. 24 after spending the past two seasons in Texas, where he won a World Series with the Rangers in 2023 as their fourth outfielder. He hit .231 with three RBIs in 13 at-bats over seven spring training games, then was reassigned to minor league camp on Sunday. The 33-year-old hit .263 in 2023 but his average dropped to .200 in 104 games last season.

