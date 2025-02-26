Travis Hunter already has coaches and executives convinced he can be two-way player in NFL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Travis Hunter arrived at the NFL’s annual scouting combine with a Heisman Trophy resume, an invitation to work out at two positions and ready to answer any and all questions. The former Colorado star already has convinced coaches and general managers of one thing — he can be the league’s first true two-way player in decades. Perhaps even a three-way player. All he has to do now is prove that he can handle the snap counts as smoothly as he did in college, and he could get his chance on Sundays.

