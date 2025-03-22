Transfers with March Madness experience trying to get TCU women to 1st Sweet 16 against Louisville

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner are among eight TCU players who have been on teams that advanced past the opening weekend of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Collectively, all of those NCAA-experienced transfers are now trying to get the Horned Frogs to their first Sweet 16. The second-seeded Big 12 champion hosts a second-round game Sunday against Louisville, which is one of Van Lith’s former teams. The 32-3 Frogs are 20-0 at home this season. Louisville had been to the Elite Eight in five consecutive NCAAs before blowing an 18-point lead after halftime and losing in the first round to 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee last March.

