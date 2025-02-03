Transfer deadline day: Man City, PSG and Aston Villa go big in the winter window

The midseason transfer window has closed with Manchester City and Aston Villa making big moves before the deadline. Four-time defending Premier League champion City secured a late deal for Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez for a reported $61.8 million. Three-time Champions League winner Marco Asensio joined Villa on loan until the end of the season. Uncertainty over Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel was finally ended when he completed a loan move to Tottenham with the option of a permanent deal in the summer. Paris Saint-Germain was one of the most active clubs during the window by signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli and releasing several players.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.