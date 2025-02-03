Transfer deadline day: done deals and deals to look out for

Europe’s winter transfer window is about to close with teams trying to secure late deals before the deadline. Aston Villa could be busy on deadline day after selling Jhon Duran to a Saudi club and signing Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. Villa could go back into the market for Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio and is looking to keep hold of star striker Ollie Watkins. Manchester City has already spent around $150 million on four players and might sign a midfielder, while Arsenal has been searching for a striker. PSG has re-entered the ‘galactico’ market by signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli and offloading Randal Kolo Muani.

