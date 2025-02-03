Transfer deadline day: done deals and deals to look out for as Man City spends big in winter window

Europe’s winter transfer window is about to close with teams trying to secure late deals before the deadline. Manchester City has already spent $150 million to freshen up a creaking squad that has been at crisis point this season and might not be finished there amid links to Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez. Aston Villa could be busy on deadline day after selling Jhon Duran and signing Marcus Rashford. The team could go back into the market for Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio and is looking to keep hold of star striker Ollie Watkins amid links with Arsenal. PSG has re-entered the ‘galactico’ market by signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli and offloading Randal Kolo Muani.

