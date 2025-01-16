Trae Young misses Hawks’ game against Bulls because of bruised right rib

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta All-Star Trae Young is sidelined for the short-handed Hawks’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night due to a bruised right rib. Coach Quin Snyder said Young “took a pretty good shot” against Phoenix on Tuesday, when he scored a season-high 43 points in a 122-117 win. Snyder was not sure how long Young will be sidelined. The Hawks were also missing Jalen Johnson, De’Andre Hunter, Larry Nance Jr. and rookie Zaccharie Risacher.

