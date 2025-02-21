Trae Young criticizes ‘one-sided’ calls, says some referees ‘take things personal’

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young had some pointed comments about the officials following Atlanta’s 114-108 loss to the Orlando Magic. Young says he felt the officiating was “one-sided” in the matchup of teams jockeying for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference. He also says a few referees “take things personal” and that affects how they call games. Young added that some of his teammates were “laughing” about non-calls. Young was tagged with a technical foul early in the fourth quarter and then picked up two more fouls inside the next minute.

