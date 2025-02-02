Trades between the Capitals, Kings and Jets have worked out for all 3 teams. That’s an NHL rarity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saturday night crystallized how two trades made over the previous summers benefitted three teams in a way they usually don’t in the NHL. Winnipeg got a goal from Alex Iafallo, part of the return for sending Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles in June 2023. Dubois scored for Washington to continue his excellent change of scenery since the Kings sent him to the Capitals. And goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves to help LA win on the road at Carolina and keep his strong season going.

