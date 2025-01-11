Toure has 22 points, 12 rebounds, No. 22 Utah women roll past Houston 69-42

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Maye Toure scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 22 Utah pulled away in the second half for a 69-42 win over Houston. Gianna Kneepkens added 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Utes. Laila Blair scored 16 points for Houston, which has lost five straight. Utah dominated the boards 56-26 and turned 19 offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points while outscoring the Cougars 48-12 in the paint. Toure scored the first five points of the game and the Utes never trailed. Their lead reached double figures when Kneepkens hit a 3-pointer with three minutes left in the third quarter for a 44-34 lead. Toure added a free throw to cap an 8-0 run that made it 45-34 entering the fourth.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.