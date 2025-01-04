Tour moving toward changes to FedEx Cup finale. Finding a solution everyone likes won’t be easy

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Commissioner Jay Monahan wasn’t kidding when he told the PGA Tour staff in his year-end message everything was on the table. That includes what could be another massive overhaul at the Tour Championship to determine the FedEx Cup champion. Two tour officials says several concepts are being discussed to improve the format at the Tour Championship. Patrick Cantlay is on the tour board. He says it’s important to find something exciting for the players and for the fans. He says some ideas already have been kicked around but nothing definitive. Adam Scott expressed concern for a head-to-head format.

