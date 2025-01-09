Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur provides update after worrying injury against Liverpool

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has declared himself “all good” after being carried off on a stretcher during the home English League Cup semifinal against Liverpool. Bentancur fell to the ground as a corner was being taken at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night and was treated by medical staff as he lay face down on the turf. The Uruguay international was conscious and taken to hospital. Why he was taken to hospital was not disclosed. The 27-year-old Bentancur later posted a picture on Instagram with his thumb up. His post read: “All good, guys! Thank you for the messages!!!”

