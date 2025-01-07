Tottenham triggers option to extend Son Heung-min’s contract until 2026

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has triggered an option to extend Son Heung-min’s contract until 2026, the Premier League club said. Son’s deal, which he signed in 2021, was due to expire at the end of the season. Spurs said the South Korea international had become a “global star” and a “modern-day great” in his time at the club. Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has made 431 appearances. The 32-year-old Spurs captain is the club’s fourth highest scorer of all time with 169 goals and is No. 18 on the Premier League’s list of leading marksmen with 125 goals.

