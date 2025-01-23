Tottenham striker Solanke set to miss 6 weeks with knee injury

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke is likely to be out for around six weeks because of a knee injury. Solanke sustained the injury in training last week and missed the Premier League game against Everton on Sunday and Thursday’s Europa League win against Hoffenheim. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou says Solanke does not require surgery. Solanke was a 55 million pounds signing from Bournemouth in the offseason and has scored 11 goals in 29 appearances for Spurs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.