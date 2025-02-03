Tottenham finally signs admired French forward Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern

LONDON (AP) — Highly rated French forward Mathys Tel has joined Tottenham on loan from Bayern Munich after falling out of favor at the German powerhouse. The 19-year-old Tel was the subject of reported interest from clubs including Manchester United, Marseille and Chelsea. He’s joined Tottenham on Monday after initially seemingly turning down a proposed move to the London-based Premier League club. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund previously says the club planned to keep the forward, whom he described as a “very important player.” But Tel’s lack of playing time this season left Freund with few arguments against letting the player show his worth somewhere else.

