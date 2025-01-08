Tottenham beats Liverpool 1-0 in English cup semis after a serious injury and in-stadium ref call

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Tottenham's Lucas Bergvall, right scores the opening goal during the English League Cup semi final first leg soccer match between Tottenham and Liverpool, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

Lucas Bergvall’s first goal for Tottenham secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals. The first-leg match notable for a serious-looking injury to Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur and the first in-stadium announcement by a referee in the English game. The 18-year-old Bergvall slotted home the winner in the 86th minute following a pass from Dominic Solanke. Solanke thought 10 minutes earlier that he had given Tottenham the lead. That goal was ruled out after a VAR check for offside and referee Stuart Attwell communicated the decision via a wireless microphone to spectators. Bentancur landed awkwardly when attempting a header from a corner. He was carried off on a stretcher.

