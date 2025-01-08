Tottenham beats Liverpool 1-0 in English cup semis after a serious injury and in-stadium ref call

Lucas Bergvall’s first goal for Tottenham secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup semifinals. The first-leg match notable for a serious-looking injury to Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur and the first in-stadium announcement by a referee in the English game. The 18-year-old Bergvall slotted home the winner in the 86th minute following a pass from Dominic Solanke. Solanke thought 10 minutes earlier that he had given Tottenham the lead. That goal was ruled out after a VAR check for offside and referee Stuart Attwell communicated the decision via a wireless microphone to spectators. Bentancur landed awkwardly when attempting a header from a corner. He was carried off on a stretcher.

