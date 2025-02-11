Torrey Pines gets another tournament, but it won’t have Tiger Woods

The PGA Tour is back at Torrey Pines for the second time in a month, just not by design. The Genesis Invitational had to relocate from Riviera because of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Harris English won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines three weeks ago. Now he’s part of the $20 million signature event on the same course. Tiger Woods is the tournament host and had planned on playing. But he chose not to as he processes the death of his mother last week. LIV Golf goes Down Under to Australia. The PGA Tour Champions are in Florida.

