Toronto Gold Glove OF Varsho makes stunning, backhanded catch in season debut against Boston

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho and his Gold Glove defense are back in the Toronto Blue Jays’ outfield.

Hours after being activated off the injured list, Varsho turned in a highlight-reel catch at the base of the wall in center field in his season debut.

Varsho was retreating to the wall in center on a one-out drive by Boston’s Jarren Duran in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s night 10-2 loss to Boston when he lost his balance as he reached the warning track, falling and rolling over. Able to get back up on one knee — and with his back turned to home plate — Varsho had the presence of mind to stick out his glove and make a remarkable catch.

“When I fell I was like, ‘Oh boy, it’s going to be somewhat near me,’” Varsho said. “I saw it kind of really quick and kind of stuck my glove out.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider was initially worried the tumble might damage Varsho’s right shoulder, which he had surgery on last September. Varsho said he was fine.

Boston’s Alex Bregman called it “one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I wish he wouldn’t have (caught it) because it would have been a nice triple for Jarren, but you’ve got to tip your hat to him there,” Bregman said. “That was an unbelievable play.”

Varsho won his first Gold Glove award with Toronto last season, when he hit .214 with 18 homers and 58 RBIs. The 28-year-old missed the start of this season while recovering from surgery. He’s a career .225 hitter with a .414 slugging percentage and 79 homers over five seasons in Arizona and Toronto.

Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays activated right-hander Casey Lawrence a day after claiming him off waivers from Seattle. Right-hander Paxton Schultz and infielder Will Wagner were optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer threw off the mound Tuesday for the second time as he works toward a return from thumb inflammation.

