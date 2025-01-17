Toronto gets $2M in pool space from Cleveland that could be used for Sasaki, also acquires Straw

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto acquired $2 million in international signing bonus pool allocation from the Cleveland Guardians that could be used in its pursuit of Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki as part of a trade that also brought underperforming outfielder Myles Straw to the Blue Jays. Cleveland will send $3.75 million to the Blue Jays, offsetting some of the $14.75 million that Straw is guaranteed for the final two years of a $25 million, five-year contract. The Guardians will receive a player to be named or cash. Toronto boosted its international signing pool to $8,261,600.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.