Topps’ debut patch cards have become a sought-after collectible for some young major leaguers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Topps’ debut patch cards, which are autographed and contain a patch from the player’s jersey for his debut, have become popular with major leaguers and longtime collectors. The patches are even part of this year’s MLB The Show video game. The hype was ramped up by the pursuit of Paul Skenes’ card after it was released in November. Joey Loperfido, an outfielder who made his major league debut last year, wrote “DM me” on the back of his card and offered an invitation to Thanksgiving in exchange for the memento — and got it back. White Sox reliever Cam Booser called the card “a resemblance of a lifetime of work right in front of your eyes.”

