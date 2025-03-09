Toppin has 25 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Texas Tech beats Arizona State 85-57

By The Associated Press
Texas Tech forward JT Toppin drives past Arizona State center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — JT Toppin had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 9 Texas Tech pulled away from Arizona State for an 85-57 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday.

Freshman guard Christian Anderson tied a season high with 21 points and made four 3-pointers off the bench for the Red Raiders (24-7, 15-5 Big 12), who set a school record for conference wins.

Toppin, a top contender for Big 12 Player of the Year, had his 14th double-double of the season. Kerwin Walton added 11 points and three 3-pointers for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech had clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament when Kansas beat Arizona earlier Saturday.

Basheer Jihad equaled a career high with 22 points and Joson Sanon had 16 for the Sun Devils (13-18, 4-16), who have lost 10 of 11.

Anderson’s 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer gave the Red Raiders a 36-32 lead, and they outscored Arizona State 49-25 in the second half.

Toppin had 41 points in the first meeting Feb. 12, when the Red Raiders set a program record for points in a conference game in a 111-106 overtime victory in Lubbock.

