Top seeds Zverev and Sabalenka advance with easy victories at Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Top seeds Alexander Zverev and Aryna Sabalenka scored comfortable victories in their opening matches at the Madrid Open on Friday.

Zverev cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over home favorite Roberto Bautista Agut, while Sabalenka triumphed 6-3, 6-4 against qualifier Anna Blinkova.

Zverev, the Madrid champion in 2018 and 2021, needed only 69 minutes to extend his winning streak to six matches. The German player moved to No. 2 in the world after capturing the Munich title last week.

“A good match, I knew I had to focus against Roberto,” said Zverev, who improved to 24-5 in Madrid. “I knew that it was going to be a tough challenge. This is my favourite centre court in the world, I only lost twice here in my entire life. I hope that stays the way throughout the next 10 days and that I can continue playing good tennis.”

In the third round, Zverev faces Nuno Borges or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Sabalenka tops Blinkova

Sabalenka, winner in Madrid in 2021 and 2023 and last year’s runner-up to Iga Swiatek, converted three of her seven break opportunities to defeat the 76th-ranked Blinkova.

The top-ranked Sabalenka will face No. 28 seed Elise Mertens in the third round.

Anastasia Potapova upset eighth-seeded Qinwen Zheng, while 15th seed Amanda Anisimova lost 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to fellow American Peyton Stearns. Sixth-seeded Jasmine Paolini eased past Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-2.

In other action on the men’s side, fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz of the U.S. routed Christopher O’Connell of Britain 6-1, 6-4, and Casper Ruud beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-4.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets, while Danill Medvedev advanced after Laslo Djere withdrew.

