Top-seeds Sabalenka and Zverev advance in Madrid. Defending men’s champion Rublev upset by Bublik

MADRID (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka rallied to defeat former doubles partner Elise Mertens in three sets and advance to the last 16 of the Madrid Open on Sunday.

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev scraped past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina after requiring tiebreakers in the final two sets of their match, while defending men’s champion Andrey Rublev lost in three sets to Alexander Bublik.

Sabalenka got off to a poor start against the 26th-ranked Mertens, but picked up the pace to comfortably close out the match at the Caja Magica center court.

The two-time champion in Madrid won 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 to keep alive her hopes of reaching the final for the third straight time. Sabalenka won the title in the Spanish capital in 2021 and 2023, and finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek last year.

“I think it’s one of those days where I didn’t feel my best and I got super emotional in that beginning of the first set and put myself in a tough situation,” Sabalenka said. “I’m really happy that I was able to bring such a high level in the second and the third set, especially against someone like Elise, if you give her any chance, she’s going to be there fighting and putting you under pressure, so really happy with the way I turned around this game.”

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Elise Mertens of Belgium during the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez

It was Sabalenka’s ninth consecutive victory over Mertens, her doubles partner while winning the 2019 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open. Sabalenka had won 14 consecutive sets against the Belgian.

“She’s such a great player, it doesn’t matter the score between us, it’s always a great battle,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will next face either Rebeka Masarova or Peyton Stearns.

Zverev advances

Zverev struggled early but recovered to fend off a gritty performance by local favorite Davidovich Fokina in the third round. The second-ranked German needed tiebreakers to outlast the Spaniard 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0).

Zverev, seeking his third Madrid Open title, has won seven matches in a row and is coming off a title-run in Munich.

“The first set wasn’t my best tennis but it is sport and it can change quickly,” Zverev said. “I was down a set and a break and I had to fight. I am very happy with the win. Alejandro is playing unbelievable tennis, the best of his life, so I am happy to be through.”

Zverev will face either Francisco Cerundolo or Francisco Comesaña.

Defending champion upset

Defending champion Rublev was eliminated after a 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 loss to Bublik.

It was the 10th top-10 win for the 75th-ranked Bublik, who made it to the fourth round in Madrid for the fourth time.

Rublev did not have to play in the previous round because Gael Monfils withdrew with an illness.

The eighth-ranked Rublev beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in last year’s final in the Spanish capital.

Bublik will next face Ben Shelton or Miami champion Jakub Mensik in the round of 16.

Brandon Nakashima got past Flavio Cobolli to reach the fourth round of a Master 1000 tournament for the fifth time. The 32nd-ranked American will next meet either Daniil Medvedev or Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.