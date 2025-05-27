Top seeds Arizona State and Auburn eliminated in NCAA men’s golf

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Ole Miss junior Tom Fischer won a thriller Tuesday, rallying from 4 down to win in 21 holes as the Rebels stunned Arizona State in a quarterfinals that saw both top seeds eliminated from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship.

Auburn, the defending champion and No. 2 seed, fell to Virginia. In the other two quarterfinal matches, Oklahoma State eased by Bedlam rival Oklahoma, and Florida rallied from an early deficit to knock off Texas.

The Sun Devils, who earned the No. 1 seed in stroke play at La Costa, were tied at 2 with eighth-seeded Ole Miss and Michael Mjaaseth appeared to be in control against Fischer, building a 4-up lead through seven holes.

Fischer chipped away at the lead, squared the match on their 17th hole and sent it to overtime. Mjaaseth holed a chip from about 15 yards short of the green on the 19th hole, the par-4 seventh, and Fischer matched his birdie.

On the 21st hole, Mjaaseth missed the green to the left and failed to hole a 7-foot par putt, as the Rebels mobbed Fischer for a victory that kept their hopes alive.

Ole Miss faced Oklahoma State, and Florida played Virginia in the semifinals later Tuesday. The winners advance to the championship match Wednesday.

Ian Gilligan of Florida won the decisive match for the Gators, going from 2 down through 10 holes to a 1-up victory by playing the last eight holes bogey-free with two birdies.

Arizona State kept an unusual streak going. Since the NCAA went to match play to decide the team title, Oklahoma State in 2018 is the only No. 1 seed to win.

