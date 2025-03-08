Top seed Alexander Zverev beaten by Tallon Griekspoor in 2nd round at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Tallon Griekspoor upset No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) in a second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The loss came eight days after Zverev also was the top seed when he was upset by American teenager Learner Tien 6-3, 6-4 in Acapulco, Mexico. The Zverev-Griekspoor match lasted 3 hours, 7 minutes. Griekspoor collapsed on the court after converting his sixth match point. The 28-year-old from the Netherlands improved to 2-6 against Zverev, who’s currently ranked No. 2.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.