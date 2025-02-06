Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Gabriela Jaquez scored 17 and top-ranked UCLA pulled away from No. 8 Ohio State in the fourth quarter for a 65-52 victory Wednesday night.

Kiki Rice added 12 points for the Bruins, who remain the only unbeaten team in Division I with a 22-0 mark, including 10-0 in the Big Ten. It also marks the longest winning streak in school history, eclipsing the 21 during the 1977-78 season.

Jaloni Cambridge led the Buckeyes (20-2, 9-2) with 21 points and Cotie McMahon added 14.

Ohio State trailed 30-24 at halftime but rallied to tie it at 44-all 34 seconds into the fourth quarter on Cambridge’s layup.

The Bruins though countered with a 19-1 run to put it out of reach that included nine points by Jaquez.

Betts had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, the first time in the junior’s career she had a double-double by halftime.

NO. 7 SOUTHERN CAL 86, WISCONSIN 64

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kiki Iriafen scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as No. 7 Southern California bounced back from a rare loss and never trailed in a victory over Wisconsin.

USC (20-2, 10-1 Big Ten) was finishing a two-game trip after its 15-game winning streak ended Sunday with a 76-69 loss at Iowa.

Wisconsin (11-12, 2-10) lost for the 10th time in 11 games to drop below .500 for the first time this season.

USC’s JuJu Watkins, who entered the night averaging 24.7 points to rank third in Division I, had a season-low 14 points in 26 minutes. Avery Howell also had 14, Talia von Oelhoffen 11 and Kayleigh Heckel 10.

Serah Williams scored 19 points and Carter McCray and Tess Myers added 12 each for Wisconsin.

Watkins made the game’s first basket but didn’t score again for over 18 minutes. Then she got five points during a 10-4 run over the last 1:39 of the second quarter to give USC a 39-28 halftime lead.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 59, NO. 9 TCU 50

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Serena Sundell scored a season-high 27 points, Jaelyn Glenn had 14 and No. 12 Kansas State outlasted No. 9 TCU to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12 in a matchup of the conference leaders.

Sundell scored 15 of those 27 points in the third quarter after Kansas State (22-2, 10-1 Big 12) trailed by six at halftime.

Sedona Prince led TCU (21-3, 9-2) with 14 points and Hailey Van Lith added 11.

Both teams played a sloppy first half with Kansas State shooting under 30% and TCU having 11 turnovers. The two top scoring offenses in the Big 12 both struggled in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Kansas State outscored the Horned Frogs 32-20 in the paint.

NO. 18 WEST VIRGINIA 76, KANSAS 43

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sydney Shaw had 13 of her career-high 22 points in the first quarter and No. 18 West Virginia rolled to a win over Kansas.

The Mountaineers held the Jayhawks scoreless for more than seven minutes to start the game and were never threatened. Shaw opened the game with a 3-pointer, then hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer and added seven more points for 13 of the first 15 points.

Jordan Harrison converted a three-point play with 44 seconds to go in the first quarter to make it 18-0. S’Mya Nichols had a three-point play for the first Kansas points at the 35-second mark and Britta Harshaw hit a 3 at the buzzer to make it 18-6.

The Jayhawks never got within single digits and it was 39-19 at the half when Harrison hit a 3 in the closing seconds. The biggest lead was 72-37 with just less than three minutes remaining.

JJ Quinerly had 16 points, all in the second half and 12 in the fourth quarter for West Virginia (18-4, 8-3 Big 12 Conference), which won its 14th-straight at home. Harrison had 16 points. Quinerly moved into sixth on the WVU career scoring list with 1,763 points.

Nichols had 12 points for the Jayhawks (14-9, 4-8), eight below her average. Kansas also had a season low in points by 13.

