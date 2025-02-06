Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts had 19 points and 14 rebounds, Gabriela Jaquez scored 17 and top-ranked UCLA pulled away from No. 8 Ohio State in the fourth quarter for a 65-52 victory Wednesday night.

Kiki Rice added 12 points for the Bruins, who remain the only unbeaten team in Division I with a 22-0 mark, including 10-0 in the Big Ten. It also marks the longest winning streak in school history, eclipsing the 21 during the 1977-78 season.

Jaloni Cambridge led the Buckeyes (20-2, 9-2) with 21 points and Cotie McMahon added 14.

Ohio State trailed 30-24 at halftime but rallied to tie it at 44-all 34 seconds into the fourth quarter on Cambridge’s layup.

The Bruins though countered with a 19-1 run to put it out of reach that included nine points by Jaquez.

Betts had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, the first time in the junior’s career she had a double-double by halftime.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes were 20 of 68 from the field. Their 29.4% shooting rate was their lowest of the season.

UCLA: The Bruins outrebounded Ohio State 13-2 in the fourth quarter. Jaquez had three of her six rebounds in the final 10 minutes.

Key moment

After Rice made a pair of free throws to put the Bruins up 46-44, Jaquez made a steal and fed it to Rice for a fast break layup to put UCLA up by more than one basket.

Key stat

UCLA won despite committing a season-high 23 turnovers, including 14 in the first half. The Bruins have had nine games this season where they’ve turned it over fewer than 14 times in an entire game.

Up next

Ohio State is at No. 7 Southern California Saturday night in a nationally-televised game. UCLA travels to Oregon on Sunday.

