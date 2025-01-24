Top-ranked UCLA making most of 8-day East Coast trip on and off the court

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
UCLA guard Kiki Rice dribbles against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — UCLA is making the most of its eight-day, three-game road trip to the East Coast. It’s the longest road trip that coach Cori Close can remember during her time at the school — especially in the middle of the season. It started with a victory over No. 25 Baylor on Monday in New Jersey in the Coretta Scott King Classic and then continued with a win over Big Ten foe Rutgers on Thursday. The trip will conclude in Maryland on Sunday against the eighth-ranked Terrapins.

