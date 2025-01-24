Top-ranked UCLA making most of 8-day East Coast trip on and off the court

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — UCLA is making the most of its eight-day, three-game road trip to the East Coast. It’s the longest road trip that coach Cori Close can remember during her time at the school — especially in the middle of the season. It started with a victory over No. 25 Baylor on Monday in New Jersey in the Coretta Scott King Classic and then continued with a win over Big Ten foe Rutgers on Thursday. The trip will conclude in Maryland on Sunday against the eighth-ranked Terrapins.

