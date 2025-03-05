Top-ranked Auburn ‘physically dominated’ in loss to No. 22 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — To Auburn coach Bruce Pearl the reason his top-ranked team fell to No. 22 Texas A&M Tuesday night was clear. “They just physically dominated us,” he said.The Aggies never trailed in the 83-72 victory which snapped a season-long four-game skid. It was Texas A&M’s first-ever win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and ends a six-game winning streak for the Tigers, who clinched the Southeastern Conference title with a win over Kentucky on Saturday.

