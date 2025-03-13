Top jockey Frankie Dettori says he will file for bankruptcy

LONDON (AP) — Frankie Dettori, one of the most successful jockeys in horse racing history, has announced he will file for bankruptcy to resolve a dispute with British tax authorities. The 54-year-old Italian is now based in the United States and still racing. He has been involved in a legal dispute with HM Revenue and Customs, which denied some tax deductions that he had claimed. In a statement widely reported by British media Thursday, he says “Regretfully, I will be filing for bankruptcy. I am saddened and embarrassed by this outcome.” Dettori has ridden more than 3,350 winners.

