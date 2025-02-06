Top Fiji rugby official fired for her comments about ‘gay problem’ in women’s national teams

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — A top rugby official in Fiji has been fired within days of being appointed after she spoke of “this gay problem” in women’s national teams. Laijipa Naulivou resigned as director of rugby before her appointment last week was cancelled by the Fiji Rugby Union to reinforce a “commitment to upholding professional standards and safeguarding the integrity of Fiji Rugby.” The union adds it “categorically rejects any form of discrimination.” Naulivou was the first captain of the Fiji women’s team. She said in an interview published by the Fiji Sun “those who played with me know that I do not condone being gay for women in rugby.”

