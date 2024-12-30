Top draft prospect James Hagens, a center for Boston College, is shining at world juniors with U.S.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Top NHL Draft prospect James Hagens is on a roll at the world juniors tournament for Team USA. The 18-year-old center from Hauppauge, New York, has two goals and four assists through three games for the Americans. The U.S. plays rival Canada on Tuesday night in the final game of group play before the knockout round arrives.

