Tony Finau and wife welcome their 6th child with a twist on the gender reveal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tony Finau is now a father of six. His wife gave birth to their latest child over the weekend and it included an unusual gender reveal. Finau waited until after the baby was born to let his five children guess the gender. He brought them into the hospital room where mother Alayna had the newborn wrapped in a blanket with only the face showing. Each child tried to guess the gender and they all said it was a boy. Finau’s wife unwrapped the blanket to reveal the baby dressed in pink. Finau now has three sons and three daughters.

