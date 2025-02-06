Tommy Pham joins 10th big league team, agrees with Pirates on 1-year deal worth $4,025,000

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Outfielder Tommy Pham joined his 10th major league team, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates worth $4,025,000. The deal is pending Pham, who turns 37 next month, passing a physical. The signing is the most notable free agent acquisition by the Pirates, who have been relatively quiet during the offseason. Pittsburgh re-signed designated hitter Andrew McCutchen in December and signed second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier in late January. The well-traveled Pham gives the Pirates another potential option to join Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz in the outfield. Pittsburgh is Pham’s 10th stop during his 11-year career.

