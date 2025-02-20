Tommy Pham can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses as part of Pirates contract

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Pham can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses as part of his one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates that guarantees $4,025,000. An outfielder who turns 37 on March 8, Pham would get $125,000 each for 475 and 525 plate appearances as part of the contract announced last Sunday. He will be playing for his 10th major league organization. Pham, who turns 37 next month, split last season among the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, hitting .248 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.