Tommy Pham and Pittsburgh Pirates finalize 1-year contract for $4,025,000

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Tommy Pham and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a one-year contract worth $4,025,000. Right-hander Dauri Moreta was placed on the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot. Pham, who turns 37 next month, split the last season among the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, hitting .248 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs. He has a .258 average with 139 homers in 11 major league seasons

