Tommy Pham and Pittsburgh Pirates finalize 1-year contract for $4,025,000

By The Associated Press
FILE - Kansas City Royals outfielder Tommy Pham (22) heads for first base on an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League baseball playoff series, Oct. 7, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Tommy Pham and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a one-year contract worth $4,025,000. Right-hander Dauri Moreta was placed on the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot. Pham, who turns 37 next month, split the last season among  the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, hitting .248 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs. He has a .258 average with 139 homers in 11 major league seasons

